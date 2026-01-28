Plexus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $41.2…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $41.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.80 to $1.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

