Photos show Venezuela caught between Machado’s diplomacy and Rodríguez’s rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado met with U.S. President Donald Trump, presenting him with her Nobel…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado met with U.S. President Donald Trump, presenting him with her Nobel Peace Prize medal and praising his support for Venezuelan democracy, even as Trump has signaled a willingness to work with the country’s acting president.

As Machado was in Washington, acting President Delcy Rodríguez delivered her first state of the union address in Caracas, calling for reforms to Venezuela’s state-run oil industry aimed at attracting foreign investment following the removal of former President Nicolás Maduro. The former vice president also outlined a distinct vision for the future between the two historic adversaries, straying from her predecessors, who have long railed against American intervention in Venezuela.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.