Photos of demonstrators outside the Supreme Court as it considers upholding transgender sports bans

The Associated Press

January 13, 2026, 3:58 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — People for and against letting transgender girls and women play on female school sports teams gathered at The Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A majority of the justices indicated they would rule that state bans don’t violate the Constitution or the landmark Title IX law, which prohibits discrimination in education and has produced dramatic growth in girls and women’s sports. In attendance was transgender girl Becky Pepper-Jackson, a sophomore from West Virginia whose upcoming season could be her last.

