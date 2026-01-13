Phoenix Education: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $15.5…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The provider of online higher education posted revenue of $262 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.6 million.

Phoenix Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PXED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PXED

