Pathward: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Thursday reported net income of $35.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $1.57 per share.

The holding company for Pathward, N.A. posted revenue of $175 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

