Packaging Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $101.8 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.32 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $774.1 million, or $8.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.99 billion.

