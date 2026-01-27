Paccar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $556.9 million. On…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $556.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $6.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.25 billion, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.38 billion, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.24 billion.

