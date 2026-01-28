Otis Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $374…

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $3.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.43 billion.

Otis Worldwide expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.3 billion.

