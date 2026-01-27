Orrstown: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.5…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.5 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $90.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.9 million, or $4.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $252.1 million.

