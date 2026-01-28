Origin Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 28, 2026, 5:27 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.5 million.

The Ruston, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $103.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.2 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $390.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

