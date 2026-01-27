Ohio Valley Banc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $4…

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Gallipolis, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.6 million, or $3.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVBC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.