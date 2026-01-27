Northrop Grumman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.43 billion.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $9.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $7.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $11.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.18 billion, or $29.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.95 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.40 to $27.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.5 billion to $44 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

