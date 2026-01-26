Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported net income of $20.7 million in…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported net income of $20.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Portland, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $87.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.8 million.

