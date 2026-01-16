North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $3…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.6 million, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NODB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NODB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.