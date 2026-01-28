New Oriental: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.5…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.29 billion to $5.49 billion.

