National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $181.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $651.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $647.1 million.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $8.10 per share.

