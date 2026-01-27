National Bank Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $140.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $100.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.6 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $416.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBHC

