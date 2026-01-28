Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.9 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $624.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $624.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.2 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.