MSCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $284.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.81. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $4.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.62 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $822.5 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 billion, or $15.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.13 billion.

