Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian Christian 66, Redeemer Classical 40

Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Portsmouth Christian 62

Atlee 67, Dinwiddie 58

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 69, Richmond Christian 39

Buckingham County 62, Fork Union Prep 35

Carmel 59, The Covenant School 42

Chancellor 77, Fluvanna 41

Chatham 62, Patrick County 48

Chincoteague 68, Worcester Prep School, Md. 43

Christian Heritage Academy 59, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 21

Colonial Heights 68, Southampton 52

Cristo Rey Richmond 82, Rise Academy 72

Dominion 62, Loudoun Valley 58

George C. Marshall 67, John R. Lewis 18

Heritage (Leesburg) 69, Freedom-South Riding 44

Heritage (Lynchburg) 69, GW-Danville 44

Hidden Valley 63, William Byrd 51

James Madison 74, Annandale 49

James River-Buchanan 64, Bath County 37

James River-Midlothian 87, Cosby 59

Justice 57, Edison 55

King William 74, Amelia County 41

Lakeland 74, Surry County 60

Lancaster 72, Mathews 28

Lightridge 60, Eastern View 52

Lloyd C. Bird 68, Huguenot 62

Lunenburg Central 46, Franklin 25

Maggie L. Walker GS 83, Charles City County 25

Manchester 78, Powhatan 48

Massaponax 84, James Monroe 44

Monacan 65, Midlothian 60

Mountain View Christian Academy 53, Shenandoah Valley Academy 47

North Stafford 44, Colonial Beach 30

Oakton 56, Yorktown 39

Parry McCluer 85, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 59

Peninsula Catholic 77, Christchurch 47

Rappahannock 73, Middlesex 46

Rappahannock County 55, Brentsville 47

Riverbend 67, King George 38

Rustburg 67, William Campbell 45

Sherando 48, Strasburg 43

Spotswood 68, Prince George 45

Stuarts Draft 72, Stonewall Jackson 26

Tazewell 83, Grundy 63

Trinity at Meadowview 63, Heights, Md. 60

Tuscarora 58, Rock Ridge 27

Unity Reed 84, Manassas Park 39

Warren County 63, Culpeper 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

