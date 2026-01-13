Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian Christian 66, Redeemer Classical 40
Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Portsmouth Christian 62
Atlee 67, Dinwiddie 58
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 69, Richmond Christian 39
Buckingham County 62, Fork Union Prep 35
Carmel 59, The Covenant School 42
Chancellor 77, Fluvanna 41
Chatham 62, Patrick County 48
Chincoteague 68, Worcester Prep School, Md. 43
Christian Heritage Academy 59, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 21
Colonial Heights 68, Southampton 52
Cristo Rey Richmond 82, Rise Academy 72
Dominion 62, Loudoun Valley 58
George C. Marshall 67, John R. Lewis 18
Heritage (Leesburg) 69, Freedom-South Riding 44
Heritage (Lynchburg) 69, GW-Danville 44
Hidden Valley 63, William Byrd 51
James Madison 74, Annandale 49
James River-Buchanan 64, Bath County 37
James River-Midlothian 87, Cosby 59
Justice 57, Edison 55
King William 74, Amelia County 41
Lakeland 74, Surry County 60
Lancaster 72, Mathews 28
Lightridge 60, Eastern View 52
Lloyd C. Bird 68, Huguenot 62
Lunenburg Central 46, Franklin 25
Maggie L. Walker GS 83, Charles City County 25
Manchester 78, Powhatan 48
Massaponax 84, James Monroe 44
Monacan 65, Midlothian 60
Mountain View Christian Academy 53, Shenandoah Valley Academy 47
North Stafford 44, Colonial Beach 30
Oakton 56, Yorktown 39
Parry McCluer 85, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 59
Peninsula Catholic 77, Christchurch 47
Rappahannock 73, Middlesex 46
Rappahannock County 55, Brentsville 47
Riverbend 67, King George 38
Rustburg 67, William Campbell 45
Sherando 48, Strasburg 43
Spotswood 68, Prince George 45
Stuarts Draft 72, Stonewall Jackson 26
Tazewell 83, Grundy 63
Trinity at Meadowview 63, Heights, Md. 60
Tuscarora 58, Rock Ridge 27
Unity Reed 84, Manassas Park 39
Warren County 63, Culpeper 45
___
