Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 38, Smithfield 35
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Isle of Wight Academy 52
Briar Woods 47, Stone Bridge 38
Brunswick 51, Franklin 14
C. G. Woodson 47, West Springfield 36
C.D. Hylton 53, Osbourn 18
Chatham 55, Tunstall 45
Council 58, Holston 47
Deep Creek 70, Western Branch 33
Edison 63, TJ-Alexandria 33
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 52, Cornerstone Christian Academy 29
Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 58, James Madison 27
Greensville County 21, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 15
Grundy 57, Honaker 49
Hanover 64, King George 35
Heritage (Newport News) 42, Bayside 33
Hermitage 52, Douglas Freeman 17
Hidden Valley 46, Glenvar 18
Holly Grove, Md. 37, Chincoteague 9
Hurley 49, Richlands 41
J.R. Tucker 33, Maggie L. Walker GS 30
Johnson County, Tenn. 46, Virginia 35
Justice 56, Annandale 41
Lafayette 35, Poquoson 33
Lake Taylor 42, Lakeland 39
Loudoun Valley 62, Unity Reed 7
Marion 51, Rural Retreat 45
Nansemond River 63, Churchland 17
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Amelia Academy 7
Narrows 62, Bath County 32
New Kent 37, Atlee 27
Page County 49, Fort Defiance 38
Potomac Falls 53, John Champe 25
Salem 76, Blacksburg 24
Skyline 82, Rocktown 28
South County 57, James Robinson 50
Southampton 47, Windsor 27
Staunton River 53, Alleghany 16
Surry County 63, Sussex Central 17
Temple Christian 74, Christian Heritage Academy 15
Turner Ashby 60, Waynesboro 28
Unaka, Tenn. 46, Twin Springs 40
West Potomac 66, Fairfax 33
Yorktown 81, Herndon 37
___
