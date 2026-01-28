Meta Platforms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.77 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $8.88.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.21 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $59.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on META at https://www.zacks.com/ap/META

