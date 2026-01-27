Manhattan Associates: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $270.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219.9 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.04 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

