M/I Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.91 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.88 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $402.9 million, or $14.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.

