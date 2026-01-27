Logitech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $251 million.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Logitech said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.83 billion to $4.85 billion.

