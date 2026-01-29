Lloyds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.87 billion. The…

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.88 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.88 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.14 billion, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.61 billion.

