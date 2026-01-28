Littelfuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $242.1 million in…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $242.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $9.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $593.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $71.7 million, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFUS

