Liberty Oilfield Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $860.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.9 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

