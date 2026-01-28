Lennox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $142.5…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $142.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.76 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $805.8 million, or $22.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.2 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.50 to $25 per share.

