LendingClub: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $266.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.7 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $998.8 million.

LendingClub expects full-year earnings to be $1.65 to $1.80 per share.

