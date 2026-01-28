Las Vegas Sands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $395…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $395 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.63 billion, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.02 billion.

