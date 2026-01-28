Landstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.9 million in…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.24 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115 million, or $3.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.74 billion.

