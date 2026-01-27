Invesco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.26 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $281.7 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.