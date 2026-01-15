Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q1…

Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 15, 2026, 6:41 AM

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIIN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up