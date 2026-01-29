ING: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.64 billion in its…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.64 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Amsterdam-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.75 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.75 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.16 billion, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ING

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.