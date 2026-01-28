IBM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.6 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $5.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.33 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $19.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.59 billion, or $11.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.54 billion.

