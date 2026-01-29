How Much Does Medicare Pay for a Hospital Stay?

If you get sick or injured and need hospital care, which can cost thousands of dollars, would you be able…

If you get sick or injured and need hospital care, which can cost thousands of dollars, would you be able to afford it? For many seniors on Medicare, it may be a challenge, according to a recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The study, conducted at the University of Pennsylvania, found that 45% of Medicare beneficiaries with modest incomes may not have sufficient funds to cover the more than $1,700 deductible and any additional out-of-pocket costs incurred during a hospital stay.

To make sure you’re covered in the event you need to be hospitalized, it’s helpful to know how much Medicare pays for a hospital stay and how much you’ll have to contribute to hospital care if you need it.

[READ: How to Advocate for an Older Loved One in the ER or Hospital]

Does Medicare Cover 100% of Hospital Bills?

No, Medicare does not cover 100% of your costs for a hospital stay. Your expenses depend on how long you’re hospitalized and what kind of Medicare coverage you have, says Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Medicare is a federal government health insurance program designed for people age 65 and older and some younger individuals with qualifying disabilities. It’s broken into several parts, with Medicare Part A covering inpatient hospital care.

Medicare Part A covers up to 150 days in the hospital per benefit period, after you’ve paid the Medicare Part A deductible, according to Stidom. A benefit period stretches from the day you’re admitted to the hospital until you’ve been out of the hospital for 60 consecutive days.

Your out-of-pocket costs for inpatient hospital care depend on the duration of your stay.

Duration of Stay What You’ll Pay Days 1-60 $0 after you’ve met the deductible ($1,736 in 2026) Days 61-90 $434 per day in 2026 Days 91-150 $868 per day in 2026; these days are known as “lifetime reserve days,” and you have up to 60 to use. Beyond 150 days 100% of costs

“Under Medicare Part A, these are your basic costs,” Stidom notes, adding that these rules apply for any given Medicare benefit period.

If you’re readmitted to the hospital later in the same year, you’ll have to pay the hospital deductible again.

[READ: Navigating Medicare Deductibles and Premiums in 2026]

How Much Does Medicare Advantage Pay for a Hospital Stay?

Medicare Advantage coverage costs vary widely from state to state and from plan to plan, so what your plan will pay for a hospital stay may differ from other plans.

Medicare Advantage is offered by private health insurance companies in coordination with Medicare, and by law, these plans must offer the same coverage as original Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans, for instance, cover hospital care and outpatient services.

However, there are some overall variations in the Medicare Advantage cost structure:

— Premiums: Many plans offer a $0 monthly premium, though you’ll still need to pay the Medicare Part B premium ($202.90 in 2026).

— Safety net: Medicare Advantage plans offer a maximum out-of-pocket limit ($9,250 in 2026) that original Medicare does not.

— Trade-offs: Medicare Advantage plans typically have smaller provider networks and may also require prior authorizations for many services. For some seniors, these restrictions and limitations may not justify the cost savings.

[READ: What to Do if AI Denies Your Medicare Claim or Prior Authorization]

Which Parts of a Hospital Stay Does Medicare Cover and What’s Excluded?

In a hospital setting, Medicare Part A covers several broad areas of care and services:

— General hospital services

— General hospital supplies

— General nursing care

— Meals

— Drugs administered while you’re admitted

— Semi-private room charges

Medicare Part A also covers up to 100 days of skilled nursing care after you’ve been discharged from the hospital, Stidom explains.

However, there are some aspects of care that Medicare will not cover:

— A private hospital room (unless it’s medically necessary)

— Private nursing

— Long-term care

— Personal care items, such as toiletries

Medicare Supplement Plans May Help Reduce Costs

People who have original Medicare may be able to purchase a Medicare supplement policy, also called a Medigap plan, that helps cover costs original Medicare does not. For instance, a Medigap plan may cover your Part A deductible and other out-of-pocket costs you’ll incur if you seek hospital care.

Medigap plans also typically cover the 20% of costs that patients are responsible for paying when accessing Part B benefits.

You cannot pair a Medigap plan with a Medicare Advantage plan, which already has a maximum out-of-pocket limit.

Types of Facilities Where Medicare Pays for Care

There are several types of facilities where your Medicare Part A coverage will apply:

— General acute care hospitals. This is what most people think of when they hear the word hospital. It’s the place you’ll be admitted for care if you’re sick or injured and need constant medical supervision. If you’re admitted as an inpatient to an acute care hospital, Medicare Part A will cover 100% of your bills until you reach that 60-day threshold.

— Rehab facilities. Inpatient rehab facilities provide care to people who can leave the hospital but are still too ill or injured to be sent home. These facilities provide physical, occupational and speech therapy along with other care and services to help restore mobility and function after an illness, injury or surgical procedure. Medicare Part A covers this care if it is deemed medically necessary and as long as your condition continues to improve.

— Psychiatric hospitals. For severe mental health disorders, Medicare covers up to 190 days of inpatient mental health care in a psychiatric hospital over the course of your lifetime. That care must be rendered in a freestanding psychiatric hospital rather than in the psychiatric unit of an acute care hospital.

— Long-term care centers. These facilities are similar to acute care hospitals but are designed to support individuals who need longer-term care, according to Medicare.gov.

— Skilled nursing facilities. Also sometimes referred to as nursing homes, these facilities provide round-the-clock custodial and nursing care for those who do not need the higher level medical care provided in an acute care hospital or long-term care center but who are unable to care for themselves at home.

More from U.S. News

How to Stay Connected to Your Loved One in a Nursing Home

How to Talk to a Loved One About Senior Living

Preparing Your Body for Surgery: How to Improve Recovery

How Much Does Medicare Pay for a Hospital Stay? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/30/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.