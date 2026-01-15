How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/15/2026

Stocks steadied on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday, breaking a two-day losing streak and edging back toward…

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday, breaking a two-day losing streak and edging back toward the all-time high it set on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%.

Nvidia and other formerly high-flying tech stocks helped lift the market after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a major supplier to the industry, reported strong profits and investment plans.

Also helping to calm the market were oil prices, which eased sharply on hopes for calming tensions in Iran. Treasury yields and stocks of smaller companies rose following encouraging reports on the U.S. economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.87 points, or 0.3%, to 6,944.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 292.81 points, or 0.6%, to 49,442.44.

The Nasdaq composite rose 58.27 points, or 0.2%, to 23,530.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.92 points, or 0.9%, to 2,674.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 21.81 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 61.63 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 141.32 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.33 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 98.97 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 1,379.15 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 288.03 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 192.65 points, or 7.8%.

