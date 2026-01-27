Hope Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34.5 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34.5 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $258.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $145.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.6 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $498.7 million.

