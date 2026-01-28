Hexcel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.4 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.4 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $491.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.4 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

