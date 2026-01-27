HCA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.88 billion.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.88 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $8.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.36 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $19.51 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.78 billion, or $28.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $75.6 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $29.10 to $31.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $76.5 billion to $80 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCA

