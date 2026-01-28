Hawthorn: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Jefferson City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.8 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $80.2 million.

