Hawkins: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $244.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.5 million.

