H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $894.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.70 per share.

