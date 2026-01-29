Group 1 Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43.6 million.…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.49 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.36 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $325.2 million, or $25.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPI

