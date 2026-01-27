Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.26 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1 cents at $5.24 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.00 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 7.25 cents at $10.68 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 0.33 cent at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.58 cent at $.89 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.