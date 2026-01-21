Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.24 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.00 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $2.32 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.12 cents at $3.64 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.88 a pound.

