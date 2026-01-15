Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.22 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.12 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $2.88 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1 cent at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.27 cent at $3.65 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.86 a pound.

