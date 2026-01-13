Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.22 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1 cent at $5.12 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.25 cents at $2.92 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 20.75 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.55 cent at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.03 cent at $.84 a pound.

