Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.22 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.00 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $10.60 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.25 cent at $.89 a pound.

